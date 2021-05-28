US to expedite immigration cases of families on border

The Border Patrol had more than 170,000 encounters in April, its highest tally since March 2001, including 50,000 with people traveling in families. Many are repeat crossers because getting expelled carries no legal consequences.

Friday's announcement gives families at the border a higher priority than other cases in an immigration court system with about 1.3 million pending cases.

“Families arriving at the border who are placed in immigration proceedings should have their cases decided in an orderly, efficient, and fair manner,” said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. “Families who have recently arrived should not languish in a multi-year backlog.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the effort aligns with his goal of immigration courts deciding cases "promptly and fairly.”

In addition to New York, Los Angeles, San Diego and El Paso, the docket is being introduced in Denver; Detroit; Miami, Newark, New Jersey; San Francisco; and Seattle.

___

Taxin reported from Orange County, California.