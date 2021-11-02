US to cut Ethiopia from trade program over rights abuses

Biden’s announcement came as the war's anniversary approaches on Thursday, and as U.S. Horn of Africa envoy Jeffrey Feltman told reporters that the parties to the conflict “don’t seem anywhere near” a cease-fire or talks and called the humanitarian conditions in Tigray “unacceptable." Thousands have been killed in the war that began in November 2020.

Ethiopia's government on Tuesday also declared a state of emergency as rival Tigray forces threatened to move on the capital. The United States has warned the Tigray forces, who long dominated the national government before Abiy took office, against any attempt to "besiege" the capital, Addis Ababa, after seizing control in recent days of the strategic cities of Dessie and Kombolcha.

The U.S. and United Nations say Ethiopian authorities have prevented passage of trucks carrying food and other aid into Tigray. Scores of people have starved to death, The Associated Press has reported.

Biden signed an executive order in September threatening to levy sanctions against Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other leaders involved in the conflict now spreading into other regions of the country if steps aren’t taken soon to wind down the war.

“Without question, the situation is getting worse and worse, and frankly we are getting alarmed by the situation,” Feltman said, referring not only to the Ethiopian government blockade on Tigray but the Tigray forces’ push into the neighboring Amhara and Afar regions, widening the humanitarian crisis.

Just 13% of the needed humanitarian aid has entered Tigray in recent months because of “intentional” government restrictions, some food distribution partners have been forced to suspend their work, and “bodies are already consuming themselves because of famine,” Feltman said. “No government can tolerate an armed insurgency. We get that,” he added, but said no government should “engage in mass starvation against citizens.”

Feltman also warned that the U.S. opposes any attempt by the Tigray forces to “besiege” Ethiopia’s capital after the fighters took control of the strategic cities of Dessie and Kombolcha in the past few days, putting them in a position to move down a major highway toward the capital.

Ethiopia in recent years had one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies, but the war has brought that momentum to a halt.

In a commentary last month in Foreign Policy magazine, Ethiopia’s chief trade negotiator Mamo Mihretu wrote that “Ethiopia’s fledgling manufacturing sector could face an existential threat” and “removal of AGOA eligibility would only worsen the condition of ordinary Ethiopians who have no connection to the Tigray conflict.”

He said that under AGOA in 2000, Ethiopia exported goods worth "a minuscule $28 million to the United States; in 2020, that figure rose roughly tenfold and stood at close to $300 million, nearly half of it under the AGOA.”

He asserted that Ethiopia’s removal from AGOA “would deal a serious blow to the welfare of millions of low-income workers.”

Mesfin Tegenu, chairman of the American-Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee, estimated an immediate impact of some 200,000 jobs lost, most among low-income female workers.

“On behalf of the one million members of the Ethiopian-American community, we call on the administration to think again,” Mesfin said in a statement.

Feltman, the special envoy, said Ethiopian officials at a retreat in Washington in June were warned that Ethiopia’s relations with the U.S. were at a crossroads. That crossroads, he said, “are behind us.”

Caption FILE - People are seen in front of clouds of black smoke from fires in the aftermath at the scene of an airstrike in Mekele, the capital of the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia on Oct. 20, 2021. A year after war began there, the findings of the only human rights investigation allowed in Ethiopia's blockaded Tigray region will be released Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited