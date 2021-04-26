US to create center targeting foreign election interference

A declassified assessment released in March found that Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized influence operations intended to help Trump last year. Iran tried to sow doubt about the legitimacy of the election results, and China “considered but did not deploy” influence operations, the assessment said.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said in a statement about the assessment that foreign malign influence was “an enduring challenge facing our country.” She added, “These efforts by U.S. adversaries seek to exacerbate divisions and undermine confidence in our democratic institutions.”

Haines testified before Congress earlier this month that her office would move forward with setting up the center. ODNI said Monday that there was no official start date for the center and that the office was working with intelligence and other partners to identify resources and ways to cooperate.

Associated Press writer Eric Tucker contributed to this report.