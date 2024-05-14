US suggests additional tariffs if production of Chinese electric vehicles moves to Mexico

But Chinese EV company BYD has previously indicated that it was looking at factory sites in Mexico for the Mexican market, creating a possible loophole to avoid the expanded tariffs.

Asked at the White House news briefing about new tariffs should Chinese companies launch production in Mexico, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said, "Stay tuned."

Tai said that additional tariffs would require a “separate pathway” from the Section 301 review of the Trade Act of 1974. That four-year review led to the tariffs on $18 billion worth of Chinese imports announced on Tuesday.

Tai said that tariffs with Mexico was “something we are talking to our industry, our workers and our partners about.”