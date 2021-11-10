US sues Uber, saying wait fees discriminate against disabled

“Wait time fees are charged to all riders to compensate drivers after two minutes of waiting, but were never intended for riders who are ready at their designated pickup location but need more time to get into the car,” Uber said in a statement.

Uber said its policy is to refund wait time fees for disabled riders whenever they alerted the company they were changed. As of last week, any rider who certifies they are disabled will have the fees automatically waived, the company said.

The San Francisco-based company says the average wait time fee charged to riders is less than 60 cents.

“We fundamentally disagree that our policies violate the ADA and will keep improving our products to support everyone’s ability to easily move around their communities,” Uber said.

The lawsuit asks the court to order Uber to change its policy, train its staff and drivers and pay monetary damages to people who were subject to wait time fees that violated the ADA. It also wants Uber to pay civil penalties.