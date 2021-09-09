Stocks higher in early trading, still lower for the week

The S&P 500 index rose 0.2% as of 10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are on track to end the week lower, the first down week after two previous weeks of gains.

GameStop plunged 11% after the video game retailer reported a worse-than-expected loss for the quarter. The company has been at the center of a battle between a group of online investors and Wall Street hedge funds since late last year, causing the stock to be extremely volatile.