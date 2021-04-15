US stocks rise to records on more proof of economic recovery

Adding to the optimism, more big U.S. companies reported even healthier profits for the first three months of 2021 than analysts had forecast. Expectations are already high for this earnings reporting season, which unofficially got underway on Wednesday and could result in the strongest growth in more than a decade.

BlackRock, Citigroup and UnitedHealth Group all reported bigger profits for the first quarter than analysts expected. BlackRock rose 2.6%, Citigroup gained 0.4% and UnitedHealth climbed 3.6%.

Even Delta Air Lines, which reported weaker results for the start of 2021 than expected, highlighted areas of optimism. It said it could return to making profits by late summer if the recovery it's seeing in air travel continues. Its shares fell 2.9%.

With growth expectations so high, some investors are worried about the possibility that inflation could be set to swing upward and stay high. If it were to sustain itself, high inflation could send bond prices tumbling, hurt corporate profit margins and trigger volatility across markets worldwide.

U.S. Treasurys remained notably subdued following Thursday morning’s stronger-than-expected reports, and longer-term yields actually fell to the surprise of some analysts. The yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped to 1.59% from 1.63% late Wednesday.

It's reminiscent of what happened earlier this week, when a report on the Consumer Price Index came in higher than expected. It would have made sense if the worse-than-expected inflation report had caused investors to send bond yields higher, but they largely shrugged it off.

The subdued reactions may be a result of how unpredictable data can be as the pandemic and government efforts to counteract it distrort everything. And, for now at least, the numbers seem to be pointing toward more strength.

“While we haven’t necessarily seen the market move on strong economic beats or misses, it’s certainly a step in the right direction,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E-Trade Financial.

In European stock markets, Germany's DAX returned 0.3%, and France's CAC 40 rose 0.4%. The FTSE 100 in London gained 0.6%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.1%, South Korea's Kospi gained 0.4% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.4%. Stocks in Shanghai fell 0.5%.

___

AP Business Writer Joe McDonald contributed.