US stocks open higher, led by gains in banks and industrials

The S&P 500 index was up 0.5% as of 9:50 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.9% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq was down 0.2%.

Stocks fell sharply last week after Federal Reserve officials indicated that they were willing to start raising interest rates in 2022 or 2023, earlier than what the Fed had forecast previously. The change of outlook comes as the U.S. economy is recovering from the pandemic, but also being impacted by inflation for the first time in more than a decade.