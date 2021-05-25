US stocks wobble as investors focus on inflation, recovery

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 11:35 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 52 points, or 0.2%, to 34,342 and the Nasdaq fell 0.1%.

Homebuilders were also among the biggest gainers following a report that U.S. home prices jumped in March by the most in more than seven years as an increasing number of would-be buyers compete for a dwindling supply of houses. D.R. Horton and Toll Brothers were all up 2%. KB Home rose 4.4% after also reporting that orders have so far more than doubled during the second quarter.