US stocks move lower, oil prices pull back after spike

Falling oil prices dragged down energy companies. Exxon Mobil fell 2.8% and Chevron fell 2.1%.

Investors got another small snapshot of the economy, with a report showing growth in the services sector, where most Americans work, slowed in June following record expansion in May.

Longer-term Treasury yields sank as the report suggested this year’s surge in inflation may have already peaked and as nervousness rose in the market.

The 10-year Treasury yield dropped to 1.37% from 1.44% on Friday and is back to where it was in February. It had rallied powerfully earlier this year on worries that inflation was set to burst to dangerous levels as the economy roared back to life.

The report indicated prices that U.S. services businesses are paying rose at a slower rate last month. Exam gloves and masks got cheaper, for example, and the price index for the U.S. services industry decelerated to 79.5 in June after hitting a peak of 80.6 in May, according to the Institute for Supply Management. Any reading above 50 indicates growth.

More broadly, the services industry’s growth slowed last month, and by more than economists expected. That fits into Wall Street’s growing belief that growth for many areas of the economy is peaking or has done so already. It would also give more credence to the Federal Reserve’s insistence that inflation looks to be only a temporary problem.

The lower yields weighed on banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans. Bank of America fell 2.6% and Citigroup fell 3.2%.

The market is currently in a summer lull, with investors having little go act on until next week, when corporate earnings season starts up again. U.S. markets have a holiday shortened week this week, since markets were closed on Monday.

Shares of ride-hailing company Didi Global dropped 21%. That follows a 5% drop Friday after China announced it would investigate the cybersecurity practices of three ride technology companies, including Didi. The government has also announced cybersecurity reviews of Full Truck Alliance, the operator of two truck logistics platforms and Kanzhun Ltd., operator of an online recruitment outfit. Full Truck dropped 17.3% and Kanzhun fell 15%.

People wearing face masks walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Asian shares were mixed in muted trading on Tuesday as oil prices surged higher after a meeting of oil producing nations was postponed. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

