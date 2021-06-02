US stocks edge higher on Wall Street; AMC climbs again

Expectations that the upcoming Labor Department report will show a strong increase in hiring have added to worries about inflation and how the Federal Reserve may respond to it. The concern is that the global recovery could be hampered if governments and central banks have to withdraw stimulus to combat rising prices.

Bond yields edged lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 1.59% from 1.61% late Tuesday.

Companies that have gained the attention of a group of highly active retail investors — AMC Entertainment, Blackberry and others — were climbing once again. AMC soared 87.9%, after rising 22.7% the day before when the company announced a stock sale.

These companies surged earlier in the year, but had sold off before this week. AMC shares are still up more than 1,700% this year alone.

Etsy jumped 7.7% after the online crafts marketplace said it will buy Depop, an app that's popular among young people looking to buy and sell used clothing and vintage fashions from the early 2000s.