With Simone Biles out, ROC wins women's team gymnastics

The victory came a day after ROC men’s team edged Japan for the top spot in the men’s final.

Great Britain edged Italy for bronze.

The U.S. entered the finals hoping to bounce back from a shaky performance in qualifying, when the Americans came in second to the ROC. It marked the first time in 11 years the U.S. found itself looking up at the scoreboard at someone else.

The team declined to talk to the media afterward, though the 24-year-old did post on social media that she felt the weight of the world on her shoulders and that the Olympics were “no joke.”

Yet, something happened during the first rotation. She attempted an Amanar vault during warmups only to roll out of it upon landing. The code for that vault posted when she saluted the judges, but in midair things went awry.

The vault requires a roundoff back handspring onto the table followed by 2 1/2 twists. Biles instead did just 1 1/2 twists with a big leap forward after landing. She sat down and talked to U.S. team doctor Marcia Faustin, then headed to the back while her teammates moved on to uneven bars without her.

When Biles returned several minutes later, she hugged her teammates and took off her bar grips. And just like that, the greatest of all-time's night was over.

USA Gymnastics did not specify the nature of Biles’ medical issue, saying in a statement she “will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions.”

Biles is scheduled to defend her Olympic title in the all-around final on Thursday. She also qualified for all four event finals later in the Games.

Whether she will get that opportunity remains to be seen.

Biles’ abrupt absence forced the Americans to scramble a bit. The finals are a three-up/three-count format, meaning each country puts three of their four athletes up on an apparatus, with all three scores counting.

Chiles stepped in to take Biles' place on uneven bars and balance beam. The 20-year-old who made the team with her steady consistency pulled off a solid bars routine and drilled her balance beam set two days after falling twice on the event.

Thanks in part to a little help from ROC — which recorded a pair of falls on beam — the U.S. drew within striking distance heading to floor, the final rotation.

Yet the Americans — without Biles and her otherworldly tumbling — needed to be near perfect to close the gap. It didn’t happen. Chiles stumbled to the mat at the end of her second pass, and any chance the U.S. had of chasing down ROC went right along with it.

Simone Biles, of the United States, lands from the vault during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Simone Biles, of the United States, performs on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Coach Laurent Landi embraces Simone Biles, after she exited the team final with apparent injury, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. The 24-year-old reigning Olympic gymnastics champion Biles huddled with a trainer after landing her vault. She then exited the competition floor with the team doctor. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Simone Biles, of the United States, cheers for teammates after she exited the team final with apparent injury, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. The 24-year-old reigning Olympic gymnastics champion Biles huddled with a trainer after landing her vault. She then exited the competition floor with the team doctor. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Simone Biles, of the United States, enters the court for the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Simone Biles, of the United States, performs on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Simone Biles, of the United States, embraces teammate Jordan Chiles after she exited the team final with apparent injury, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. The 24-year-old reigning Olympic gymnastics champion Biles huddled with a trainer after landing her vault. She then exited the competition floor with the team doctor. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Simone Biles, of the United States, talks to teammates during the artistic women's team final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Vladislava Urazova, of the Russian Olympic Committee, performs on the floor during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Viktoriia Listunova, of the Russian Olympic Committee, performs on the floor during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Britain's artistic gymnastics women's team, comprising of Jennifer Gadirova, Jessica Gadirova, Alice Kinsella and Amelie Morgan, hold their bronze medals during the medal ceremony for the artistic women's team at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Russian Olympic Committee's artistic gymnastics women's team, from right, Liliia Akhaimova, Viktoriia Listunova, Angelina Melnikova and Vladislava Urazova celebrate after winning the gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo.(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

United States' artistic gymnastics women's team, from left, Grace McCallum, Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles, and Sunisa Lee are introduced prior to the artistic gymnastics women's final 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

From left, United States' gymnasts Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles, Grace Mc Callum, Sunisa Lee and Russian Olympic Committee's gymnasts Liliia Akhaimova, Viktoriia Listunova, Angelina Melnikova and Vladislava Urazova and Britain's artistic gymnastics women's team, Jennifer Gadirova, Jessica Gadirova, Alice Kinsella and Amelie Morgan stand during the medal ceremony for the artistic women's team at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Team Britain, comprising of Jennifer Gadirova, Jessica Gadirova, Alice Kinsella and Amelie Morgan, celebrate after winning bronze in the artistic women's team pose after winning the bronze medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Russian Olympic Committee's artistic gymnastics women's team, from left, Liliia Akhaimova, Angelina Melnikova, Viktoriia Listunova and Vladislava Urazova celebrate after winning the gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis