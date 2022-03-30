US Soccer, women's union set to bargain past deal expiration

“To ensure adequate time to reach a fair and equitable agreement, the parties have mutually agreed to continue negotiations into April, with the goal of reaching an agreement as soon as possible.”

The women's team players who had sued the federation reached a settlement last month in which the players would split $22 million and the federation would establish a fund with $2 million to benefit the players in their post-soccer careers and charitable efforts aimed at growing the sport for women. The settlement, ending a six-year legal battle, is subject to collective bargaining agreements with the unions that separately represent the women and men.

“Recent meetings between the federation and the USWNT players association have been productive, and we look forward to continued negotiations in April with an eye towards reaching agreement as soon as possible,” the women's union said in a statement.

The men's union did not respond to a request for comment.

