US skiers Mikaela Shiffrin and Breezy Johnson win gold in the team combined event at the Alpine world championships
Nation & World
Feb 11, 2025
SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — US skiers Mikaela Shiffrin and Breezy Johnson win gold in the team combined event at the Alpine world championships.

