US skier Shiffrin leads slalom in pursuit of record 86th win

Anna Swenn Larsson of Sweden was 1.03 behind in fourth, and Olympic slalom champion Petra Vlhová of Slovakia trailed by 1.54.

The second run starts 12.15 p.m. local time.

Racing at the resort near the Czech-Polish border where she had her World Cup debut as a 15-year-old almost 12 years ago, Shiffrin dominated a slalom on the same course Saturday, posting the fastest times in both runs for her career win 85.

She surpassed the women’s record held by her former teammate Lindsey Vonn last Tuesday. Vonn had 82 wins when she retired four years ago.

A victory Sunday would also see Shiffrin wrap up the season-long slalom title with two races to spare. Her closest challenger in the discipline standings, Wendy Holdener, had a costly mistake and the Swiss skier failed to qualify for the second run and won't score World Cup points.

It would mark yet another record for Shiffrin, making her the first woman to win seven season titles in slalom, surpassing Swiss standout Vreni Schneider, who won it six times in the 1980s and '90s.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Piermarco Tacca Credit: Piermarco Tacca

Credit: Giovanni Maria Pizzato Credit: Giovanni Maria Pizzato

Credit: Giovanni Maria Pizzato Credit: Giovanni Maria Pizzato

Credit: Giovanni Maria Pizzato Credit: Giovanni Maria Pizzato