US: Shot that killed journalist likely fired from Israelis

U.S. security officials had examined the results of separate Palestinian and Israeli investigations and “concluded that gunfire from IDF positions was likely responsible for the death of Shireen Abu Akleh,” Price said.

The U.S. “found no reason to believe that this was intentional but rather the result of tragic circumstances during an IDF-led military operation against factions of Palestinian Islamic Jihad,” Price said.

The Israeli military presented the findings as part of its own investigation in a statement that was likely to anger the Palestinian Authority, which had adamantly rejected any Israeli role in the probe and refused to share the bullet with Israeli authorities.

The military said that while the bullet remained in the custody of U.S. officials throughout the process, it was examined by Israeli experts in a forensic laboratory in Israel.

Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, the army chief of staff, ordered the investigation be continued “using all available means,” the military said in a statement. It said any decision on whether to launch criminal investigation would only be made after the operational investigation is completed.

The Palestinian Authority and Al Jazeera accused Israeli forces of deliberately targeting Abu Akleh within hours of her death.

An Associated Press reconstruction of her killing lent support to accounts by Palestinian eyewitnesses, including her crew, that she was killed by Israeli forces. Subsequent investigations by CNN, the New York Times and the Washington Post reached similar conclusions.

Krauss reported from Ottawa, Ontario. Associated Press reporter Ilan Ben Zion in Jerusalem contributed to this report.

FILE - The Palestinian flag-draped body of veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh is brought to the news channel's office in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. U.S. officials have concluded that gunfire from Israeli positions likely killed Abu Akleh but that there was "no reason to believe" her shooting was intentional, the State Department said Monday, July 4, 2022. (Abbas Momani/Pool via AP, File)

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Colleagues and friends react as the Palestinian flag-draped body of veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh is brought to the news channel's office in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. U.S. officials have concluded that gunfire from Israeli positions likely killed Abu Akleh but that there was “no reason to believe” her shooting was intentional, the State Department said Monday, July 4, 2022. (Abbas Momani/Pool via AP, File) Credit: Abbas Momani Credit: Abbas Momani Combined Shape Caption FILE - Colleagues and friends react as the Palestinian flag-draped body of veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh is brought to the news channel's office in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. U.S. officials have concluded that gunfire from Israeli positions likely killed Abu Akleh but that there was “no reason to believe” her shooting was intentional, the State Department said Monday, July 4, 2022. (Abbas Momani/Pool via AP, File) Credit: Abbas Momani Credit: Abbas Momani