US shoots down Turkish drone after it came too close to US troops in Syria

The U.S. military has shot down a Turkish drone that had come in too close to U.S. troops on the ground in Hasakah, Syria
Nation & World
By TARA COPP – Associated Press
Updated 24 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Thursday shot down a Turkish drone that had come in too close to U.S. troops on the ground in Hasakah, Syria, a U.S. official told The Associated Press.

The official said the drone had been flying in an “unsafe” and “unsychronized” manner. Typically, the U.S. and Turkish militaries, which are NATO allies, work in close coordination in conducting air maneuvers. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the incident before an announcement.

The U.S. has about 900 troops in Syria conducting missions to counter Islamic State group militants.

The incident follows intensified airstrikes Wednesday by Turkey in Iraq and Syria against Kurdish militant targets following a suicide attack outside Turkey's interior ministry building earlier this week.

In a press conference following the attack, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Turkish intelligence officials have established that the two assailants arrived from Syria, where they had been trained. He said Turkey would now target facilities in Syria and Iraq belonging to the PKK, or its affiliated Kurdish militia group in Syria, which is known as People’s Defense Units, or YPG.

In Other News
1
Joel Embiid decides to play for USA — not France — in Paris Olympics...
2
X removes article headlines in latest platform update, widening a rift...
3
IMF chief says the global economy has show resilience in the face of...
4
Man with handgun seeking governor arrested in Wisconsin Capitol...
5
The Nobel literature prize goes to Norway's Jon Fosse, who once wrote a...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top