US settles with Mexican man arrested despite DACA status

The future of the DACA program remains in doubt. It was created by then-President Barack Obama's administration in 2012 as a way to allow young, law-abiding immigrants to stay and work in the only country they had ever really known.

Trump tried to end the program. But in 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that he did so improperly by failing to follow federal procedures, allowing it to stay in place.

Since then, a federal judge in Texas has ruled it illegal, President Joe Biden's administration has revised it in hopes of helping it pass legal muster, and in October, a federal appeals court sent it back to the Texas judge for another look. It's widely expected to land in the Supreme Court again.

The program remains intact for the approximately 600,000 people already enrolled, but new applications are barred.

Texas and eight other Republican-leaning states have led the legal fight against DACA, saying they incur hundreds of millions of dollars in health care, education and other costs when immigrants are allowed to remain in the country illegally. They also argued that the White House overstepped its authority by granting immigration benefits that are for Congress to decide.

Ramirez came to the U.S. at age 7. Immigration agents claimed that when they went to arrest his father, Ramirez acknowledged affiliating with gangs — which they cited as grounds to revoke his participation in DACA and to deport him.

Ramirez adamantly denied any gang ties or making any such admission. Ramirez has no criminal record and twice passed background checks to participate in the program.

Further, his lawyers said, agents misrepresented a tattoo Ramirez has as a “gang tattoo.” The tattoo, which says “La Paz BCS,” pays homage to the city of La Paz in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur, where he was born, they said.

Under the settlement agreement, Ramirez will be granted a four-year stay of deportation, during which time he will be allowed to work and may apply for other forms of relief to avoid deportation, such as lawful permanent resident status. The stay can be revoked if he breaks any U.S. laws, the agreement says.

The settlement bars U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from using any purported statement made before May 2018 suggesting that he has gang ties as a reason to revoke his DACA status.