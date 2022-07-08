US sending $400 million in military aid to Ukraine

Looking ahead to the coming months, the official said that a key goal is to build up Ukraine's logistics and repair capabilities so troops can maintain its weapons systems and continue the fight into the future.

Overall, the U.S. has sent about $7.3 billion in aid to Ukraine since the war began in late February.

Luhansk is one of two provinces that make up the Donbas, a region of mines and factories where pro-Moscow separatists have fought Ukraine’s army for eight years and declared independent republics that Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized before he sent troops into Ukraine.

Putin on Thursday warned that Kyiv should accept Moscow’s terms or brace for the worst, saying that Russia hasn't yet “started anything in earnest.”

U.S. and other western officials have said that Russia has been making slow, incremental progress in the Donbas but has not made gains as rapidly as Moscow initially intended. President Joe Biden has said that the U.S. is giving Ukrainians the aid needed to continue to resist Russian aggression.

"I don’t know how it’s going to end, but it will not end with a Russian defeat of Ukraine in Ukraine,” Biden said last week.

