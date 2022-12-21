BreakingNews
US sending $1.85 billion in military aid to Ukraine

Nation & World
By by LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE, Associated Press
Updated 8 minutes ago
The Biden administration says it will provide $1.85 billion in military aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it will provide $1.85 billion in military aid to Ukraine, rolling out funding for a Patriot missile battery as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is arriving in Washington for a first trip out of his country since Russia invaded in February.

The White House announcement came just hours before Zelenskyy was expected to arrive. The package includes $1 billion in weapons and equipment from Pentagon stocks, including the Patriot battery, and $850 million in funding through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. Part of the USAI will be used to fund a satellite communications system, which likely will include the crucial SpaceX Starlink satellite network system owned by Elon Musk.

