US seeks freedom for 2 American journalists in Myanmar

Maung and Myanmar national Hanthar Nyein, co-founders of the Myanmar news website Kamayut Media, were arrested on March 9, according to the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists, citing accounts in Myanmar media. The group said it had reports that Maung, the website’s editor-in-chief, and Hanthar, a news producer, were physically mistreated in their first two weeks of detention at an interrogation center in Insein township.

Two other foreign journalists have been arrested by the military junta that took power in February after ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Freelancers Robert Bociaga of Poland and Yuki Kitazumi of Japan have since been deported.

According to Myanmar’s Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, about 90 journalists have been arrested since the army’s takeover, with more than half still in detention, and 33 are in hiding.

The association, which keeps a detailed tally of arrests and deaths since the military takeover, says more than 4,400 people are in detention, including 110 who have already been sentenced.

This story corrects that the journalists were reportedly mistreated at an interrogation center, not prison.

This photo provided by Bryan Fenster shows his brother Danny Fenster in September of 2019 in Kraków, Poland. Fenster, an American journalist working for a news magazine in Myanmar has been detained by the authorities there. Frontier Myanmar says Danny Fenster, its managing editor, was detained at Yangon's airport as he was preparing to board a flight to Malaysia.

