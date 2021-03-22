US scores late, beats Dominican 4-0 in Olympic qualifying

The U.S. completes the group stage against host Mexico on Wednesday night.

Olympic men’s soccer qualifying is limited to players born Jan. 1, 1997, or later, and each team reaching the Olympics can add three wild-card players.

The U.S. failed to reach the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, a setback that preceded the senior national team’s failure to reach the 2018 World Cup.

The U.S made six changes from the starting lineup in the opening 1-0 win over Costa Rica, when Jesús Ferreira scored in the 35th minute,

JT Marcinkowski started in goal in place of David Ochoa, Julian Araujo at right back for Aaron Herrera and Henry Kessler at central defender for Mauricio Pineda, joining central defender Justen Glad and left back Sam Vines.

Jackson Yueill was in defensive midfield, and Cardoso, Saucedo and Andrés Perea joined Jonathan Lewis in advanced midfield, replacing Dotson, Mihailovic and Benji Michel. Ferreira again headed the attack, then was replaced by Sebastian Soto at the start of the second half.

The Dominican Republic started six teenagers, part of the youngest roster in the tournament,

In contrast to the U.S., the Dominican team did not have player names on their uniforms. FIFA’s regulations say it is not compulsory for the name of the player to appear on his shirt during qualifying.

