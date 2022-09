US scoffs as Bosnian Serb leader claims he can spy on US

Although the peace deal ended the bloodshed, it left Bosnia deeply divided between the Bosniak-Croat federation and the Serb entity called Republika Srpska. Dodik has openly been striving to split the Serb entity from Bosnia and join it with neighboring Serbia.

“All of Mr. Dodik’s blustering cannot change the fundamental fact that the RS is not a state. It is one of BiH’s two entities,” the embassy tweet said. “His pursuit of an “Independent Srpska in BIH” isn’t protecting the RS or its residents, it is gambling with their future.”

Dodik, known for his staunchly pro-Russian stance, has been under U.S. financial and travel sanctions since January after the Biden administration accused him of “corrupt activities” that threaten to destabilize the region.

Media in Bosnia say Dodik is among politicians in more than two dozen countries who since 2014 were paid by Russia in exchange for exerting pro-Kremlin influence. According to a newly declassified review by U.S. intelligence agencies Russia has spent at least $300 million to sway both politics and policy in those states.

There are fears in the West that Russia is — through the Bosnian Serbs and its Balkan ally Serbia — working on destabilizing Bosnia to shift at least part of world attention from its war on Ukraine.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Bosnian Serb member of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia Milorad Dodik attends a joint press conference after their trilateral meeting with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and members of Bosnia's tripartite presidency in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, April 30, 2022. Dodik, a member of Bosnia's tripartite presidency, claimed at a pre-election rally Wednesday that the Bosnian Serb spying agency is now capable of listening to the conversations by U.S. Ambassador Michael Murphy and his staff. The U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo on Thursday described claims by the Bosnian Serb leader that his security services are eavesdropping on the American ambassador to Sarajevo as "blustering" and added that his separatist policies are "gambling" with the future of the Serb entity in the Balkan state. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic Combined Shape Caption FILE - Bosnian Serb member of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia Milorad Dodik attends a joint press conference after their trilateral meeting with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and members of Bosnia's tripartite presidency in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, April 30, 2022. Dodik, a member of Bosnia's tripartite presidency, claimed at a pre-election rally Wednesday that the Bosnian Serb spying agency is now capable of listening to the conversations by U.S. Ambassador Michael Murphy and his staff. The U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo on Thursday described claims by the Bosnian Serb leader that his security services are eavesdropping on the American ambassador to Sarajevo as "blustering" and added that his separatist policies are "gambling" with the future of the Serb entity in the Balkan state. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic