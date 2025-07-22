US says it's leaving UN cultural agency UNESCO again, only 2 years after rejoining

The United States says it will again pull out of the U.N.’s educational, scientific and cultural agency UNESCO, because of what Washington sees as its anti-Israel bias, only two years after rejoining
The UNESCO flag flies at its headquarters Tuesday, July 22, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The UNESCO flag flies at its headquarters Tuesday, July 22, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Nation & World
Updated 4 minutes ago
X

PARIS (AP) — The United States announced Tuesday it will again pull out of the U.N.’s educational, scientific and cultural agency because of what Washington sees as its anti-Israel bias, only two years after rejoining.

“President Trump has decided to withdraw the United States from UNESCO – which supports woke, divisive cultural and social causes that are totally out-of-step with the commonsense policies that Americans voted for in November,” White House deputy spokesperson Anna Kelly told the New York Post. UNESCO and the White House did not immediately confirm the US move.

This will be the third time that the United States leaves UNESCO, which is based in Paris, and the second time during a Trump administration. President Donald Trump had already pulled out during his first term and the United States returned after a five-year absence after the Biden administration applied to rejoin the organization.

The decision will take effect at the end of December 2026.

A woman walks by the UNESCO headquarters Tuesday, July 22, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man enters the UNESCO headquarters Tuesday, July 22, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Israeli strikes kill at least 20 in Gaza, health officials say
2
Coca-Cola reports weakening global sales volumes in second quarter
3
Things to know about the release of federal documents related to MLK's...
4
Venice Film Festival lineup features Julia Roberts, George Clooney...
5
General Motors profit and revenue drops, but it maintains lowered full...