US says Guantanamo detainee can pen letter about torture

The Biden administration's court filing follows arguments the Supreme Court heard in a case involving him earlier this month. The case is about a request by Zubaydah and his lawyer to question two former CIA contractors about Zubaydah's detention in Poland. The Biden administration, like the Trump administration before it, has opposed the questioning.

The fact that Zubaydah was held at so-called CIA black sites in both Thailand and Poland has been widely reported. The U.S. government has also allowed the disclosure of information about how he was treated. But the government has stopped short of acknowledging the locations of the black sites set up after 9/11 to gather intelligence about terrorist plots against Americans. The government has cited national security and its commitments to foreign partners in opposing the testimony of the former CIA contractors in Zubaydah's case.

The high court is expected to rule in the case in coming months.

Zubaydah spent four years at CIA black sites before being transferred to Guantanamo in 2006. According to a 2014 Senate report on the CIA program, among other things Zubaydah was waterboarded more than 80 times and spent over 11 days in a coffin-size confinement box. The extreme interrogation techniques used as part of the program are now widely viewed as torture.

The justices will next hear arguments in cases beginning Nov. 1.

On Monday the high court also announced the addition of two cases to its calendar and released two unsigned opinions blocking cases against police officers accused of using excessive force. In one, officers in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, fatally shot a man wielding a hammer. In the other, a suspect sued after a Union City, California, officer “briefly placed his knee” on the suspect’s back while he was being handcuffed, the court wrote. In both cases, the justices said lower courts were wrong to deny the officers “qualified immunity,” a legal doctrine that offers protection from lawsuits.

The two cases the court agreed to hear involve Indian Country. In one, the justices will consider an appeal from the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo tribe near El Paso, Texas, over its right to operate bingo games. The federally recognized tribe has been enmeshed in a legal fight with the state of Texas reaching back decades.

The other case concerns the double jeopardy clause of the Constitution’s Fifth Amendment that bars a second prosecution on the same charges. The issue for the justices is whether a criminal conviction in an Indian court prevents federal prosecutors from pursuing charges based on the same conduct. The case could have major implications for the hundreds of tribal courts.