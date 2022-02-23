Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

US sanctions target finance network for Yemen's Houthis

FILE - Armed Houthi fighters attend the funeral procession of Houthi rebel fighters who were killed in recent fighting with forces of Yemen's internationally recognized government, in Sanaa, Yemen, on Nov. 24, 2021. A clan-based militia government in the Arab world's poorest country is presenting the Biden administration with its latest foreign policy frustrations. Yemen's Houthis have launched three cross-border strikes with drones and ballistic missiles into the United Arab Emirates in as many weeks. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File)

Credit: Hani Mohammed

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Armed Houthi fighters attend the funeral procession of Houthi rebel fighters who were killed in recent fighting with forces of Yemen's internationally recognized government, in Sanaa, Yemen, on Nov. 24, 2021. A clan-based militia government in the Arab world's poorest country is presenting the Biden administration with its latest foreign policy frustrations. Yemen's Houthis have launched three cross-border strikes with drones and ballistic missiles into the United Arab Emirates in as many weeks. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File)

Credit: Hani Mohammed

Credit: Hani Mohammed

Nation & World
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and FATIMA HUSSEIN, Associated Press
18 minutes ago
The United States has announced sanctions against what it says are members of an international financing network for Yemen’s Houthi rebels

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Wednesday announced sanctions against what it said were members of an international financing network for Yemen's Houthi rebels after the Iran-backed group escalated drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The penalties from the Treasury Department appeared to fall short of the tougher measures that the Saudis and Emiratis, American allies, had sought from the Biden administration.

The sanctions are aimed at a source of the rebel group's financial support, targeting shipping companies and other businesses that the U.S. says smuggles petroleum and other commodities around the Middle East, Asia and Africa to fund the Houthis.

The Houthis seized control of Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and much of the rest of the north of the Arabian Peninsula nation in 2014. A Saudi-led military coalition entered the war the next year in a so-far unsuccessful fight against the rebels.

The Houthis have resisted Biden administration attempts at peace talks and have escalated attacks into the far-wealthier neighboring countries instead.

In Other News
1
US vaccination drive is bottoming out as omicron subsides
2
Sanofi, GSK to seek authorization for COVID-19 vaccine
3
Russia evacuates embassy in Ukraine as crisis escalates
4
Stock correction deepens amid simmering Ukraine crisis
5
Ex-officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid begins trial
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top