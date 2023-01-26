U.S. sanctions Paraguay VP, former president for corruption

The sanctions outlined Thursday quickly rocked Paraguay’s political world with opposition lawmakers demanding the launch of investigations into Cartes, Velázquez and all lawmakers who may have received bribes.

In his quest to become president, Cartes repeatedly doled out cash to officials, a pattern that continued during his presidency and after he stepped down, according to US officials.

First, after Cartes joined the Colorado Party in 2009, he bribed officials to convince them to eliminate the party’s previous requirement that someone had to be affiliated for 10 years before running as the party’s presidential nominee. He then proceeded to pay some members of the party as much as $10,000 to support his candidacy, according to Treasury.

While president, Cartes made monthly payments of anywhere from $5,000 to $50,000 to a group of “loyal legislators” in order to make sure he kept control over Congress. Those payments continued after he left office to make sure lawmakers voted in his interest, Treasury said.

Overall, the former president, who still leads the Colorado Party, has “leveraged his illicitly acquired wealth and influence to expand his political and economic power over Paraguayan institutions,” the State Depatment said.

The accusations against Velázquez were less detailed, with Treasury only saying that the vice president “has also engaged in corrupt practices to interfere with legal processes and protect himself and criminal associates from criminal investigations,” including by bribing and threatening officials to make sure his illicit activity wasn’t exposed.

The United States also claims that “representatives of both Cartes and Velázquez have collected bribes” at private events held by Hezbollah in Paraguay.

