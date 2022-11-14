US sanctions non-Russians linked to military suppliers

Additionally, family members of U.S.-sanctioned Russian elite Suleiman Kerimov were targeted for sanctions, as well as Russian businessman and investor Murat Aliev, a former executive at a Kerimov investment firm, and seven related companies.

“Together with our broad coalition of partners, we will continue to use our sanctions and export controls to weaken Russia’s military on the battlefield and cut into the revenue Putin is using to fund his brutal invasion,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

In October, Treasury, Commerce and National Intelligence officials met with representatives from finance ministries from 33 countries to discuss the impact of international sanctions and export controls on Russia’s critical defense supply chains.

At that meeting, information from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said Russia had lost more than 6,000 pieces of equipment since the beginning of the war and was turning to Iran and North Korea for supplies.

Russia last week retreated from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, which ended Russia's eight-month occupation of the city.

The Biden administration also in October announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said, and other nuclear proliferation technology was intercepted in Latvia before it could be shipped to Russia.

