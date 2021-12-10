US sanctions hit China, Myanmar, others over human rights

Treasury imposed investment restrictions on Chinese firm SenseTime Group Ltd., which is involved with the development of facial recognition programs that can determine a person's ethnicity and has been used as part of the surveillance campaign against Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities.

This latest batch of sanctions also includes actions on officials in Bangladesh who are involved with the country's anti-drug Rapid Action Battalion, a task force founded in 2004 that has been implicated in more than 600 disappearances and nearly 600 extrajudicial killings, with evidence suggesting they have targeted opposition party members, journalists and human rights activists, Treasury said.

The sanctions also include measures against officials and entities in Russia and North Korea who participate in the use of North Korean workers overseas, often in abusive conditions, to generate hard currency for the repressive government.

Actions against four officials in Myanmar and several entities are the latest in a series of U.S. sanctions since the military overthrew the democratically elected government on Feb. 1, followed by a violent crackdown on opposition in the months since.

The situation in Myanmar is among the issues Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to address next week when he meets with officials in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

A man rides a motorbike on an empty street near a railway station Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Mandalay, central Myanmar. Streets were seen empty in Mandalay Friday as people participated in a "silent strike" to mark International Human Rights Day. Many offices, shops and restaurants were closed and people stayed indoors in protest of the military takeover.