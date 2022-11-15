US sanctions firms over Iranian drone transfers to Russia

In October, Ukraine accused Iran of violating a U.N. Security Council ban on the transfer of drones capable of flying 300 kilometers. This month, Iran's foreign minister acknowledged for the first time that his country has supplied Russia with drones, insisting the transfer came before Moscow's war on Ukraine that has seen the Iranian-made drones divebombing Kyiv.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement that the U.S. “is determined to sanction people and companies, no matter where they are located, that support Russia’s unjustified invasion of Ukraine.”

“This is part of our larger effort to disrupt Russia’s war effort and deny the equipment it needs through sanctions and export controls," she said.

In October, representatives from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said that Russia had lost more than 6,000 pieces of equipment since the beginning of the war and was turning to Iran and North Korea for supplies.