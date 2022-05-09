US sanctions alleged IS child trafficking financiers

Secretary of State Antony Blinken had to cancel his plan to attend because he tested positive for COVID-19, but the U.S. will be represented by Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, who is the third highest-ranking U.S. diplomat.

Treasury says several of the individuals allegedly conducted a large portion of transfers through Syria-based refugee camps by collecting funds in Indonesia and Turkey, where some the funds were used to pay for “smuggling children out of the camps and delivering them to (IS) foreign fighters as potential recruits,” according to Treasury.

Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said Treasury intends to “expose and disrupt an international facilitation network that has supported (IS) recruitment, including the recruitment of vulnerable children in Syria.”

Of the roughly 40,000 foreign IS members identified in Iraq and Syria, 12 percent were children under the age of 18, according to a 2019 United Nations report.

“The United States, as part of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, is committed to denying (IS) the ability to raise and move funds across multiple jurisdictions," Nelson said in a news release. The U.S. government refers to the group as ISIS, which stands for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

