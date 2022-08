US, Russia, China take part in talks with SE Asian nations

Blinken, who entered the room last, did not even look over to Lavrov as he took his own seat about a half-dozen chairs away, or to Wang who was seated farther down the same table as Lavrov.

Ahead of the Phnom Penh talks, the U.S. State Department indicated Blinken had no plans to meet one-on-one with either man during the course of the meetings.

The East Asia Summit's chair, Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, opened the 2 1/2 hour talks saying he hoped that all delegates would use the forum as a “means of engagement and communication” with one another.

“Every year we have our set of challenges to address but I have to say that never before, not like this year, have we been confronted with so many perils at the same time,” he said before ushering the media out to begin the closed-door talks.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, arrive for an east Asia summit foreign ministers meeting at Sokha Hotel in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

