US: Russia adds troops near Ukraine despite drawdown claims

The official was not authorized to speak publicly about sensitive operations and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The official did not provide underlying evidence for the assertions.

“We haven’t seen a pullback,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told ABC News. Russian President Vladimir Putin "can pull the trigger. He can pull it today. He can pull it tomorrow. He can pull it next week. The forces are there if he wants to renew aggression against Ukraine.”

Asked why Russians would claim to be withdrawing when government intelligence, commercial satellite photos and social media videos showed no evidence of that, State Department spokesman Ned Price said: “This is the Russian playbook, to paint a picture publicly … while they do the opposite.”

Maxar Technologies, a commercial satellite imagery company that has been monitoring the Russian buildup, reported that new photos show heightened Russian military activity near Ukraine, including the construction of a pontoon bridge in Belarus less than 6 kilometers (4 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance also had not seen “any withdrawal of Russian forces,” as did some European governments.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy similarly dismissed the Russian claims.

“What is this? Rotations, withdrawal, returning back again," he said on a visit to the southeastern city of Mariupol. “It’s too early to rejoice.”

The Ukrainian leader, who has repeatedly sought to project calm and strength during the crisis, declared Wednesday a day of "national unity” — a day that had been floated as a possibility for the start of an invasion.

“We are united by a desire to happily live in peace,” Zelenskyy told the nation in an address. “We can defend our home only if we stay united.”

Across the country, Ukrainians of all ages waved flags in the streets and from apartment windows.

Hundreds unfolded a 200-meter (650-foot) flag at Kyiv’s Olympic Stadium, while another was draped in the center of a shopping mall in the capital.

In the government-controlled part of Ukraine's eastern region of Luhansk, where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian troops since 2014, residents stretched another huge flag across a street.

“This event, this number of people united around the Ukrainian flag will show that we stand for united Ukraine,” resident Olena Tkachova said.

A 2015 deal brokered by France and Germany helped end the worst of the fighting in eastern Ukraine, but implementation has stalled. The deal, known as the Minsk agreement, would offer broad self-rule to the separatist territories and thus is resented by many in Ukraine.

A Ukrainian government official said in a television interview that Zelenskyy would consider holding a referendum on the Minsk agreement “if there are no other options or instruments.” But Vice Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said she was unaware that such an idea was under serious discussion.

The U.N. Security Council is scheduled to hold its annual meeting on the Minsk agreement on Thursday. Russia, which holds the rotating council presidency this month, will chair the meeting. At last year’s council meeting, Russia clashed with the U.S. and its Western allies over the conflict in eastern Ukraine and a similar, though likely broader, confrontation is expected this year.

Putin has signaled that he wants a peaceful path out of the crisis. His country has repeatedly complained that the U.S. and NATO have not responded satisfactorily in writing to its security concerns. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia is in the final phase of preparing its formal response to the West.

“After that, a schedule of further steps will be developed,” she said on state television.

It appeared to be another indication that the Kremlin is determined to keep up the pressure for a while.

For now, Russia is flexing its muscle. Russian fighter jets flew training missions over neighboring Belarus, and paratroopers held shooting drills at firing ranges there as part of massive war games that the West feared could be used as cover for an invasion of Ukraine.

Isachenkov reported Moscow and Madhani from Washington. Lorne Cook in Brussels, Dasha Litvinova in Moscow, Angela Charlton in Paris, Jill Lawless in London, Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations, Frank Jordans in Berlin, and Ellen Knickmeyer, Colleen Long and Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report.

More AP coverage of the Ukraine crisis: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Caption Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, arrives to attend a military drill outside the city of Rivne, northern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption A Ukrainian serviceman stands in a trench at a frontline position outside Popasna, the Luhansk region, in eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Ukrainians defied pressure from Moscow with a national show of flag-waving unity Wednesday, while the West warned that it saw no sign of a promised pullback of Russian troops from Ukraine's borders despite Kremlin declarations of a withdrawal. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Caption In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, Russian army tanks are loaded onto railway platforms to move back to their permanent base after drills in Russia. Russia says it is returning more troops and weapons to bases, but NATO says it sess no sign of a drawdown as fears that Moscow could invade Ukraine soon persist. Russia has massed about 150,000 troops east, north and south of Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption Ukrainian troops take part in a military drill outside the city of Rivne, northern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption NATO defense ministers attend a round table meeting of the North Atlantic Council at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. NATO defense ministers are meeting to discuss Russia's military buildup around Ukraine as it fuels one of Europe's biggest security crises in decades. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys

Caption U.S. Secretary for Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, second left, arrives for a meeting of the North Atlantic Council at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. NATO defense ministers are meeting to discuss Russia's military buildup around Ukraine as it fuels one of Europe's biggest security crises in decades. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys

Caption A child walks under a large Ukrainian flag carried by people marking a "day of unity" in Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he welcomed a security dialogue with the West, and his military reported pulling back some of its troops near Ukraine, while U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. had not verified Russia's claim and that an invasion was still a distinct possibility. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Caption A child and woman watch from a window as people carry a large Ukrainian flag as they mark a Day of Unity in Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he welcomed a security dialogue with the West, and his military reported pulling back some of its troops near Ukraine, while U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. had not verified Russia's claim and that an invasion was still a distinct possibility. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Caption An elderly lady looks at people carrying a large Ukrainian flag as they mark a "day of unity" in Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he welcomed a security dialogue with the West, and his military reported pulling back some of its troops near Ukraine, while U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. had not verified Russia's claim and that an invasion was still a distinct possibility. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Caption People hold Ukrainian flags as they gather to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. As Western officials warned a Russian invasion could happen as early as today, the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called for a Day of Unity, with Ukrainians encouraged to raise Ukrainian flags across the country. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Caption A Ukrainian serviceman looks at a mobile phone after ending his shift in the trench at a frontline position outside Popasna, the Luhansk region, in eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Ukrainians defied pressure from Moscow with a national show of flag-waving unity Wednesday, while the West warned that it saw no sign of a promised pullback of Russian troops from Ukraine's borders despite Kremlin declarations of a withdrawal. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Caption A Ukrainian servicewoman checks her looks in a mirror at a frontline position outside Popasna, the Luhansk region, in eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Ukrainians defied pressure from Moscow with a national show of flag-waving unity Wednesday, while the West warned that it saw no sign of a promised pullback of Russian troops from Ukraine's borders despite Kremlin declarations of a withdrawal. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Caption Ukrainian Army soldiers pose for a photo as they gather to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. As Western officials warned a Russian invasion could happen as early as today, the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called for a Day of Unity, with Ukrainians encouraged to raise Ukrainian flags across the country. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti