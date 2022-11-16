US retail sales rose 1.3% last month, a sign of resilience

The government said Wednesday that retail sales rose 1.3% in October from September, up from a flat reading in September from August. The increase was led by car sales and higher gas prices. Still, excluding autos and gas, retail spending rose 0.9% last month.

Even adjusting for inflation, spending increased at a solid pace. Prices rose 0.4% in October from September. Economists pointed to two likely factors behind the gain: Amazon held another Prime Day promotion last month, and California distributed inflation relief checks of up to $1,050.