US retail sales fall and Americans turn cautious after spending early this year to beat tariffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Retail sales fell sharply in May as consumers pulled back after a sharp increase in spending in March to get ahead of President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on nearly all imports.

Sales at retail stores and restaurants dropped 0.9% in May, the Commerce Department said Tuesday, after a decline of 0.1% in April. The figure was pulled down by a steep drop in auto sales, after Americans ramped up their car-buying in March to get ahead of Trump's 25% duty on imported cars and car parts. Excluding autos, sales fell 0.3%.