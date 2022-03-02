US Rep. Van Taylor drops Texas reelection bid, admits affair

The North Texas congressman made the announcement the day after former Collin County Judge Keith Self pushed him to a runoff for the Republican nomination.

Taylor, a former Marine and Iraq war combat veteran, was considered one of the Texas delegation’s most conservative members when he was elected in 2018. But he has been sharply criticized by the right wing of the party for voting to certify the 2020 election results and for supporting a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.