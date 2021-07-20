US Rep. Greene: Twitter timeout is 'Communist-style' attack

“We took enforcement action on the account @mtgreenee for violations of the Twitter Rules, specifically the Covid-19 misleading information policy,” the company said in an email.

One of Greene's latest tweets that Twitter labeled misleading claimed that the virus "is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65." According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people under 65 account for nearly 250,000 of the U.S. deaths involving COVID-19.

U.S. cases of COVID-19 last week increased by 17,000 nationwide over a 14-day period for the first time since late fall, and an increase in death historically follows a spike in illness. Much of the worsening problem is being driven by the delta variant first identified in India, that has since spread to the United Kingdom and other countries, said U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

“These Big Tech companies are doing the bidding of the Biden regime to restrict our voices and prevent the spread of any message that isn’t state-approved," Greene said in the statement. “I will not back down."