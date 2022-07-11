US rejects 'Serbian world' advocated by Serbian minister

“I dream of the unification of Serbs, just as all my ancestors dreamed of it,” Serbia's Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin said. “I know that one day it will be completed, peacefully, without violence and conflict.”

He was responding to a statement issued by the U.S. Embassy in Belgrade on Monday, which said that such "comments of the minister of the interior about the unification of all Serbs into one state are not in accordance with the Dayton Agreement and contradict Serbia’s integration into European structures.”