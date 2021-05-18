Democrats step up pressure on Biden on Israel-Hamas battles

“All of us are very concerned about the violence that is occurring,” Hoyer said, and stressed support for Biden's efforts.

Tuesday's U.S. consultations with Arab leaders on the conflict came as the death toll rose to at least 213 Palestinians and 12 people in Israel. Efforts by Egypt and others to mediate a truce have stalled.

Biden has spoken out strongly on Israel's right to defend itself from Hamas rockets, and refrained from publicly criticizing Israel, or pressing it to wrap up what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has indicated could be extended military strikes aimed at weakening Hamas in Gaza.

Biden in a call to Netanyahu on Monday expressed support for a cease-fire. He did not join in the calls by some of his party's lawmakers and by many foreign governments to demand one, however.

Administration officials are defending Biden's decision to avoid racheting up public pressure on Israel for its role in the fighting. The U.S. this week killed a proposed U.N. Security Council statement that would have expressed concern for civilian deaths and raised the issue of a cease-fire.

“The president has been doing this long enough...to know sometimes diplomacy has to happen behind the scenes,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Tuesday, as Biden headed to a Ford electric vehicle site in Michigan to promote a green infrastructure plan. Pressure on the White House to do more in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict dogged the trip.

Democrats this week scrutinized the latest in what are normally routine arms sales to Israel as the death toll mounted. The current sale deals with JDAM precision-guided missiles.

Congress typically has 15 days after notification of such a sale to raise objections, although presidents can cite national security interests in allowing arms deals to go forward.

The U.S. is Israel's top ally, and Israel historically has been the top recipient of U.S. foreign aid, according to the Congressional Research Service, part of what gives the United States more of whatever leverage international leaders have over Israel's decision-making. Most of what the congressional researchers say is the more than $140 billion in U.S. aid to Israel over the years has been military, including for Israel's missile-defense system

Blinken, working the phone on an unrelated overseas trip focusing on Russia and Nordic countries, spoke with foreign ministers of Morocco and Bahrain, two Arab countries that recently have moved to normalize relations with Israel. US envoy Hady Amr in Israel spoke with Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Blinken defended to reporters accompanying him the U.S. decision to block what would have been a unanimous U.N. Security Council statement on the fighting and its civilian toll, and the overall U.S. approach to the conflict.

"Our goal remains to bring the current cycle of violence to an end” and then return to a process in which a lasting peace can be forged, the U.S. diplomat said.

Meanwhile, European Union foreign ministers were meeting Tuesday to discuss how to use the 27-nation bloc's political clout to help diplomatic efforts to end the fighting between the Israeli armed forces and Palestinian militants. The EU has been united in its calls for a cease-fire and the need for a political solution to end the latest conflict, but the nations are divided over how best to help.

Netanyahu told Israeli security officials late Monday that Israel would “continue to strike terror targets” in Gaza “as long as necessary in order to return calm and security to all Israeli citizens.”

___

Knickmeyer reported from Oklahoma City, Lee from Copenhagen, Denmark, and Lederer from New York. Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro, Alan Fram, Aamer Madhani, Padmananda Rama and Joshua Boak in Washington contributed.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint press conference following meetings with the Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson, at the Harpa Concert Hall in Reykjavik, Iceland, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Blinken is touting the Biden administration's abrupt shift in its predecessor's climate policies as he visits Iceland for talks with senior officials from the world's Arctic nations. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Saul Loeb Credit: Saul Loeb

President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

Vice President Kamala Harris watches as President Joe Biden takes a question from a reporter after speaking about distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens during a joint press conference with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, following their meeting at the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Eigtveds Pakhus, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Monday, May 17, 2021. Blinken is seeing Danish leaders as well as top officials from Greenland and the Faeroe Islands in Copenhagen on Monday before he heads to Iceland for an Arctic Council meeting that will be marked by his first face-to-face talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a time of significantly heightened tensions between Washington and Moscow. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Saul Loeb Credit: Saul Loeb

A man walks past the the rubble of the Yazegi residential building that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. The 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation held an emergency virtual meeting Sunday over the situation in Gaza calling for an end to Israel’s military attacks on the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Adel Hana) Credit: Adel Hana Credit: Adel Hana

An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in the Gaza Strip, at the Israeli-Gaza border, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Heidi Levine) Credit: Heidi Levine Credit: Heidi Levine