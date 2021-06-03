US productivity growth unrevised at 5.4% rate in Q1

Lydia Boussour, the lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, said she believed a number of factors stemming from the impact of the pandemic would generate stronger productivity growth in the post-COVID-19 era. “These factors include a strong investment cycle, increased business dynamism, faster technology adoption and lasting remote work,” she said.

Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, said she expected stronger productivity gains initially as businesses increase their production at a faster pace than they rehire all the workers who have been laid off.

“But gains will likely moderate as the recovery progresses and low-productivity jobs are recovered,” she said.

The 5.4% increase in productivity in the first quarter was an improvement from modest annual gains in productivity of 2.5% last year and 1.8% in 2019.