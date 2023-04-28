US principal forced out in 'porn' flap views David statue

Hollberg added that the work's nudity “is a clear expression of the Renaissance, which puts man at the center of attention.”

Michelangelo's marble sculpture depicts the Biblical David, naked, with a sling over his shoulder and a rock in his hand, ready for battle with Goliath.

A call to Carrasquilla's cell phone went unanswered.

Hollberg noted that currently more than 50% of the gallery visitors come from the United States.

“I am sure that Mrs. Carrasquilla will find here, in Florence, the welcome and the solidarity that she deserves,'' the director added.

The Florida school is attended by some 400 students from kindergarten through 12th grade.