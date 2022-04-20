US Pentagon chief speaks for 1st time to Chinese counterpart

Austin intended the call, which lasted about 45 minutes, as a follow-up to President Joe Biden's video call with President Xi Jinping on March 18 in which he laid out stiff consequences the Chinese would face if they provided military or economic assistance for Russia's war in Ukraine. The White House gave no indication that Biden received any assurances from the Chinese leader, and it was not immediately clear how Wei responded Wednesday.

For years Washington has portrayed China as seeking to reshape the international order to better assert its national interests and to build enough military strength to eventually supplant the United States as the dominant power in Asia.

The U.S.-China relationship has become more strained on multiple levels since the start of Biden's presidency. Biden has repeatedly criticized China for military provocations against Taiwan, human rights abuses against ethnic minorities and efforts to squelch pro-democracy advocates in Hong Kong. U.S. officials also have expressed concern about signs that China is vastly increasing the size of its nuclear arsenal, although it remains far smaller than America's.

In Wednesday's phone call, Austin echoed Biden's messages on the importance of managing U.S.-Chinese strategic competition, including in the nuclear, space and cyber arenas, and improving crisis communications between the global powers, the senior defense official said.

Austin also raised U.S. concerns about what Washington views as Chinese military provocations against Taiwan, the island democracy that Beijing has insisted must ultimately be united with the Chinese mainland, the official said. He also expressed U.S. concerns about Chinese activities in the South China Sea and the East China Sea and raised U.S. worries about North Korea's nuclear weapons program.

The long-strained U.S.-China relationship may have reached a new low with the Russian invasion. At times, Beijing has sought to distance itself from the conflict but avoided directly criticizing Moscow. At other moments, Beijing's actions have been provocative, including amplifying unverified Russian claims that Ukraine ran chemical and biological weapons labs with U.S. support.

American officials have expressed concern at the prospect of a Moscow-Beijing alliance of authoritarian states. In February, Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that the friendship between their counties "has no limits," although it remains to be seen whether the subsequent Russian invasion of Ukraine has cooled Xi's interest in closer ties.

The Biden administration's first high-level meeting with Chinese officials came in March 2021 when Secretary of State Anton Blinken and Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, met in Anchorage, Alaska, with their Chinese counterparts, who surprised their American hosts by complaining about a litany of issues.

Since then, there has been a succession of phone and video calls between Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi but relatively few in-person meetings. Those calls have been dominated largely by issues of the day including the situation in Afghanistan, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, North Korea and Iran. Blinken has yet to visit China, and the most senior U.S. diplomat to travel to the country has been Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

___

AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee in Washington and AP writer Joe McDonald in Beijing contributed to this report.