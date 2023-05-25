US Park Police investigate attack on Australian journalists

Australia’s ambassador to the United States has complained about the attack that the network’s news director Craig McPherson described as “nothing short of wanton thuggery.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged Australians involved in Floyd-related anti-racism protests around the world to be “extremely cautious” after attacks on Australian journalists in Washington and on Wednesday in London.

“In terms of some of the violence ... that we’re seeing around the world today, for those Australians who find themselves in those situations, I would urge them to show great caution,” Morrison told reporters.

"These are dangerous situations, people should exercise great care in where they’re placing themselves,” he added.

Two Nine Network television crews also came under attack from crowds while reporting on protests in London on Wednesday, the network reported. None was seriously hurt.

Associated Press writer Rod McGuirk in Canberra, Australia, contributed to this report.

In this story published June 4, 2020, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of one of the journalists in the incident. The reporter’s name is Amelia Brace, not Amanda Brace.