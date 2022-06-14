US Open updates | McIlroy wonders if some take easy way out

But, he said, others who are around the same age as him still have plenty to play for and might still have their best days ahead of them.

“So that’s where it feels like you’re taking the easy way out,” McIlroy said.

The four-time major winner has been among the most forceful advocates for the PGA Tour, and he reiterated his support for the tour — while taking a few digs at LIV front man Greg Norman — in his victory news conference Sunday at the Canadian Open.

Most of his Q&A with reporters Tuesday was focused on the newly forming schism in golf and his relationship with players who have left. Mickelson received a reported $200 million to go and Dustin Johnson received a reported $150 million.

Asked if he had lost respect for Mickleson, McIlroy said “as a golfer, I have the utmost respect for Phil.”

“I’ve been disappointed with how he has went about what he has done," McIlroy said. “But I think he has come back and shown some remorse about how he has handled some things so I think he has learned from that."

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, smiles while answering a question during a media availability ahead of the U.S. Open golf tournament, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa Combined Shape Caption Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, smiles while answering a question during a media availability ahead of the U.S. Open golf tournament, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa