US Open updates: A rough start for Thomas at US Open

Graham Middle School receives national recognition for STEM, career learning program
Justin Thomas reacts after putting on the seventh hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Justin Thomas reacts after putting on the seventh hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Nation & World
8 minutes ago
Justin Thomas had one of 25 scores under par in the first round of the U.S. Open

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open (all times local):

8:15 a.m.

Justin Thomas had one of 25 scores under par in the first round of the U.S. Open. He didn't stay in red numbers for very long.

Thomas pulled his approach on No. 10 to start the second round. It left him in a precarious spot above the green in deep grass. Worse yet, he was above the hole. His first attempt at a flop shot moved the ball a foot. The next one got onto the green and rolled 25 feet past the hole.

He made double bogey, and then missed a 4-foot par putt on the next hole.

Players are expecting The Country Club to get tougher as the week goes on. It doesn't seem that way to MJ Daffue (pronounced “Duffy”). He already has three birdies through five holes and was leading at 5-under par in the early going.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

MJ Daffue, of South Africa, watches his shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: Julio Cortez

