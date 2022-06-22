springfield-news-sun logo
X

US Open tennis increases wheelchair field, adds junior event

Nation & World
17 minutes ago
The U.S. Open will double the size of its men’s and women’s wheelchair singles and doubles tournaments and add a junior championship at this year’s event

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Open will double the size of its men's and women's wheelchair singles and doubles tournaments, and add a junior championship at this year's tournament.

The expansion announced Wednesday means there will be 16 men and 16 women in the singles draws, along with eight men's and eight women's doubles teams. The U.S. Tennis Association said that was the largest draw expansion in Grand Slam history.

The U.S. Open junior wheelchair championships will feature eight boys and eight girls.

It's the second straight year the U.S. Open has expanded its wheelchair tournament. Last year, the quad division field grew from four to eight competitors.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Mexico scientist gets 4 years for spying for Russia in Miami
2
Swimming's new transgender policy could impact other sports
3
Man pleads not guilty to trying to kill Justice Kavanaugh
4
17-year sentence sticks for man who killed woman on porch
5
2 priests killed in Mexico devoted decades to remote region
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top