US OPEN: Tarren is early leader despite late-arriving clubs

“My caddie kept saying, ‘Pars are good. Pars are good,’ and I made a lot of pars,” he said. “But to have a finish like that just tops the round off.”

Tarren was tied for the lead with 2011 champion Rory McIlroy after the morning round. David Lingmerth was also at 3 under.

“I'm kind of pinching myself, because I didn’t realize it was on the top of the leaderboard until I pulled that final putt on the ninth hole,” said Tarren, who got into the field by finishing second in the 36-hole qualifier at RattleSnake Point Golf Club outside of Toronto. “Just excited with my start, and let’s see what the next few days holds.”

Tarren failed to make it to the weekend in eight straight PGA Tour events to start the season before placing 30th at the Honda Classic and then a tie for fifth in the Puerto Rico Open. He cashed four checks in a row before missing the cut in the RBC Open last week and heading to Boston on Saturday.

“I was at the airport four hours early because people warned me it’s a nightmare up there in Toronto,” Tarren said. “I got here; no clubs. There was five other players on my flight. They all got golf clubs.”

So Tarren reached out to the St. George's members he stayed with in Toronto, and one of them — Tamara — went to the airport to check on their status.

“She hustled them along,” he said. "This time I got them a little bit faster than last. I didn’t actually get them until Wednesday in Pebble Beach a few years ago. So that was a nightmare."

