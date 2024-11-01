US officials say video falsely depicting voter fraud in Georgia linked to 'Russian influence actors'

Breaking: Clark County sheriff’s commander reprimanded; posted he wouldn’t help Democrats

U_S_ intelligence officials say a video that purports to show election fraud in Georgia by a man who claims to be from Haiti is fake and the work of “Russian influence actors."
By ERIC TUCKER – Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A video that purports to show election fraud in Georgia by a man who claims to be from Haiti is fake and the work of “Russian influence actors,” U.S. intelligence officials said Friday.

The video in question shows someone claiming to be a Haitian immigrant talking about how he’s intending to vote multiple times in two Georgia counties for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Thursday night that the video is “obviously fake,” and likely the product of Russian trolls “attempting to sow discord and chaos on the eve of the election."

Intelligence officials echoed that finding Friday, saying the video was manufactured by “Russian influence actors” and was part of “Moscow’s broader effort to raise unfounded questions about the integrity of the U.S. election and stoke divisions among Americans.”

