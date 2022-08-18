US offers extra monkeypox vaccine doses for gay pride events

Monkeypox is endemic in parts of Africa, where people have been infected through bites from rodents or small animals, but it wasn't considered a disease that spreads easily among people. In May, however, a wave of unexpected infections began emerging in Europe and the U.S.

There have been more than 39,000 cases reported in countries that have not historically seen monkeypox. The U.S. has the most of any country, more than 13,500. The vast majority have occurred in men who have sex with men, but health officials stress that anyone can get monkeypox.

About 98% of U.S. cases are men and about 93% were men who reported recent sexual contact with other men.

Officials say the virus has been spreading mainly through skin-on-skin contact, but they warn it might also transmit in other ways, including through touching linens used by someone with monkeypox.

People with monkeypox may experience fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. Many in the outbreak have developed zit-like bumps on many parts of the body. For some the illness has been relatively mild, but others have called it extremely painful. No one in the U.S. has died, but deaths have been reported from other countries.

