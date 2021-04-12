US nominates NY lawyer to monitor United Auto Workers union

Acting U.S. Attorney Saima S. Mohsin made the motion to hire Barofsky on Monday, according to court records. The union submitted the names of three candidates, and the appointment still must be approved by Judge David Lawson.

The agreement came in the wake of a wide-ranging federal probe into corruption that reached into the upper ranks of the 400,000-member UAW. It held off a possible federal takeover of the union due to the bribery and embezzlement investigation that has lasted more than five years.

The probe has led to 11 convictions of union members, including two former presidents. The U.S. Attorney's office said it uncovered embezzlement of over $1.5 million in dues money, kickbacks to union officials from vendors, and $3.5 million in illegal payments from executives at Fiat Chrysler who wanted to corruptly influence contract talks.

UAW President Rory Gamble, who was not charged in the probe, has said the union is now clean and will have safeguards in place to prevent the scandal from happening again.